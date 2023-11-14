Will Neal Pionk Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 14?
Will Neal Pionk light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pionk stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Pionk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Pionk's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 48 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pionk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:51
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:44
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.