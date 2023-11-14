The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Conley produced eight points and nine assists in a 116-110 win versus the Warriors.

In this piece we'll examine Conley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Over 2.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were ranked 21st in the league defensively last season, allowing 117.1 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game last year, the Warriors were 15th in the league in that category.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.7.

The Warriors gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the league in that category.

Mike Conley vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 31 8 5 9 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.