On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Kyle Connor going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

In seven of 14 games this season, Connor has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

On the power play, Connor has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Connor's shooting percentage is 17.7%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 48 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:55 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 4 3 1 18:28 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 3 2 1 16:46 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 21:17 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:18 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:56 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

