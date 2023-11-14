Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 14?
In the upcoming matchup versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Joshua Morrissey to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Morrissey stats and insights
- Morrissey has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Morrissey's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 48 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Morrissey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|24:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|27:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|23:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|27:32
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.