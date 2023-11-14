Mark Scheifele is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils meet at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4 at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kyle Connor has accumulated 17 points (1.2 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7 at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6

Alex Iafallo Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Alex Iafallo has scored four goals and added eight assists through 14 games for Winnipeg.

Iafallo Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 2 2 4 at Blues Nov. 7 0 4 4 1 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Jesper Bratt has helped lead the attack for New Jersey this season with seven goals and 12 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Nov. 7 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Nov. 5 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 3 0 0 0 2 at Wild Nov. 2 1 3 4 2

