Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Devils on November 14, 2023
Mark Scheifele is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils meet at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Jets vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|4
|4
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Kyle Connor has accumulated 17 points (1.2 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|3
|1
|4
|7
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
Alex Iafallo Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Alex Iafallo has scored four goals and added eight assists through 14 games for Winnipeg.
Iafallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|0
|4
|4
|1
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Jesper Bratt has helped lead the attack for New Jersey this season with seven goals and 12 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Wild
|Nov. 2
|1
|3
|4
|2
