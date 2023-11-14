The Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2) square off against the New Jersey Devils (7-5-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Jets were defeated by the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Devils are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Devils (+105) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been favored on the moneyline eight times this season, and have gone 6-2 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 56.5% chance to win.

Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 14 games this season.

Jets vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Devils Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 49 (9th) Goals 48 (11th) 46 (17th) Goals Allowed 48 (20th) 9 (20th) Power Play Goals 20 (1st) 13 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has an 8-2-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-2-2 overall.

Winnipeg went over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Jets have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Jets net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 49 this season.

On defense, the Jets have allowed 46 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +3.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.