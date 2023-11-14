Alex Iafallo and Tyler Toffoli are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets play the New Jersey Devils at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Devils Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele has 17 points in 14 games (five goals, 12 assists).

Kyle Connor is another important player for Winnipeg, with 17 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.

Iafallo's total of 12 points is via four goals and eight assists.

Laurent Brossoit (1-1-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .872% save percentage (62nd in league).

Devils Players to Watch

Jack Hughes is a top offensive contributor for his club with 20 points (1.5 per game), as he has scored five goals and 15 assists in 10 games (playing 15:24 per game).

Jesper Bratt has made a major impact for New Jersey this season with 19 points (seven goals and 12 assists).

This season, Toffoli has eight goals and six assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Akira Schmid's record stands at 1-2-1 on the season, giving up 13 goals (3.1 goals against average) and collecting 113 saves with an .897% save percentage (44th in the league).

Jets vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 10th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.69 4th 18th 3.29 Goals Allowed 3.69 29th 7th 33.1 Shots 32.5 9th 5th 27.6 Shots Allowed 30.5 15th 21st 17.31% Power Play % 38.46% 1st 26th 73.47% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 17th

