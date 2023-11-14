Jets vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
The Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2) host the New Jersey Devils (7-5-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars, while the Devils fell to the Washington Capitals 4-2 in their most recent game.
In the past 10 games, the Jets are 6-2-2. They have scored 36 goals, while their opponents have scored 26. They have gone on the power play 36 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (16.7% of opportunities).
Jets vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Jets 5, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 7-5-2 record overall, with a 1-2-3 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Winnipeg has three points (1-1-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost.
- Winnipeg finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Jets have scored at least three goals in 10 games (7-2-1, 15 points).
- In the five games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to record six points.
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 5-4-2 (12 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 2-1-0 (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|10th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|3.69
|4th
|18th
|3.29
|Goals Allowed
|3.69
|29th
|7th
|33.1
|Shots
|32.5
|9th
|5th
|27.6
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|15th
|21st
|17.31%
|Power Play %
|38.46%
|1st
|26th
|73.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.72%
|17th
Jets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
