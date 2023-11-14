The Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2) host the New Jersey Devils (7-5-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars, while the Devils fell to the Washington Capitals 4-2 in their most recent game.

In the past 10 games, the Jets are 6-2-2. They have scored 36 goals, while their opponents have scored 26. They have gone on the power play 36 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (16.7% of opportunities).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.

Jets vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Jets 5, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-125)

Jets (-125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Devils Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 7-5-2 record overall, with a 1-2-3 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Winnipeg has three points (1-1-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost.

Winnipeg finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Jets have scored at least three goals in 10 games (7-2-1, 15 points).

In the five games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to record six points.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 5-4-2 (12 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 2-1-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 10th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.69 4th 18th 3.29 Goals Allowed 3.69 29th 7th 33.1 Shots 32.5 9th 5th 27.6 Shots Allowed 30.5 15th 21st 17.31% Power Play % 38.46% 1st 26th 73.47% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 17th

Jets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

