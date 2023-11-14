The Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2) are favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the New Jersey Devils (7-5-1, +105 moneyline odds). The contest on Tuesday starts at 8:00 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on ESPN+ and MSGSN.

Jets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Jets vs. Devils Betting Trends

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in eight of 14 games this season.

The Jets have been victorious in six of their eight games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

The Devils fell in the only game they played as the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Winnipeg is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of the time).

New Jersey has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 8-2 5-4-1 6.1 3.60 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.60 2.60 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-7 7-3-0 6.5 3.80 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.80 3.30 15 41.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

