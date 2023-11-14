The Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

ESPN+ and MSGSN will air this Jets versus Devils game.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Jets vs Devils Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The Jets' 49 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 14 11 6 17 7 7 - Mark Scheifele 14 5 12 17 7 7 50.9% Alex Iafallo 14 4 8 12 3 7 25% Cole Perfetti 14 4 7 11 3 3 38.8% Joshua Morrissey 14 1 9 10 12 8 -

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils concede 3.7 goals per game (48 in total), 20th in the league.

With 48 goals (3.7 per game), the Devils have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players