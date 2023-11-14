How to Watch the Jets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+ and MSGSN will air this Jets versus Devils game.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs Devils Additional Info
|Jets vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs Devils Prediction
|Jets vs Devils Player Props
|Jets vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
- The Jets' 49 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|14
|11
|6
|17
|7
|7
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|14
|5
|12
|17
|7
|7
|50.9%
|Alex Iafallo
|14
|4
|8
|12
|3
|7
|25%
|Cole Perfetti
|14
|4
|7
|11
|3
|3
|38.8%
|Joshua Morrissey
|14
|1
|9
|10
|12
|8
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils concede 3.7 goals per game (48 in total), 20th in the league.
- With 48 goals (3.7 per game), the Devils have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|10
|5
|15
|20
|12
|10
|35.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|13
|7
|12
|19
|5
|9
|33.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|13
|8
|6
|14
|3
|3
|50%
|Dougie Hamilton
|13
|5
|5
|10
|8
|2
|-
|Timo Meier
|13
|4
|6
|10
|7
|5
|54.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.