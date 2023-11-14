Here's a look at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (7-5-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Jack Hughes C Out Upper Body Colin Miller D Out Lower Body

Jets vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

Winnipeg has scored the ninth-most goals in the league (49 total, 3.5 per game).

They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +3.

Devils Season Insights

The Devils' 48 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

New Jersey allows 3.7 goals per game (48 total), which ranks 20th in the NHL.

They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Jets vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-125) Devils (+105) 6.5

