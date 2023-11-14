Jets vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 14
Here's a look at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (7-5-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack Hughes
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Colin Miller
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Jets vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg has scored the ninth-most goals in the league (49 total, 3.5 per game).
- They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +3.
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils' 48 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 11th in the league.
- New Jersey allows 3.7 goals per game (48 total), which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.
Jets vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-125)
|Devils (+105)
|6.5
