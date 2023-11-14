Here's a look at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (7-5-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ville Heinola D Out Ankle
Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body
Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body
Nico Daws G Out Hip
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body
Jack Hughes C Out Upper Body
Colin Miller D Out Lower Body

Jets vs. Devils Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

  • Winnipeg has scored the ninth-most goals in the league (49 total, 3.5 per game).
  • They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +3.

Devils Season Insights

  • The Devils' 48 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 11th in the league.
  • New Jersey allows 3.7 goals per game (48 total), which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Jets vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-125) Devils (+105) 6.5

