The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Marquette matchup.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Fighting Illini games.

Marquette compiled a 20-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times last season.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Illinois is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (103rd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.