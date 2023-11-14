In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Dylan Samberg to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 48 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:44 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.