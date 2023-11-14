Will Dylan Samberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 14?
In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Dylan Samberg to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Samberg stats and insights
- Samberg is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Samberg has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 48 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Samberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
