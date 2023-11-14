Should you wager on Dylan DeMelo to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeMelo stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • DeMelo has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 48 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:27 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:09 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:57 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:30 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:40 Away W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.