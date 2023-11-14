How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) face the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.
Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- In games Duke shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.
- The Spartans ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils scored just 4.1 more points per game (72) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).
- Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 45.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
- Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Spartans averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Blue Devils gave up (63.6).
- Michigan State went 16-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Duke performed better at home last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last season, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
- When playing at home, Duke made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69).
- In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (72).
- Beyond the arc, Michigan State drained fewer triples on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (40.3%) than at home (41.9%) as well.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
