Should you wager on David Gustafsson to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:41 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 8:38 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 9:43 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:38 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

