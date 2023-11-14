Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 14?
Should you wager on David Gustafsson to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- Gustafsson has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:41
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|8:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:00
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
