Can we anticipate Cole Perfetti lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets play the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

  • Perfetti has scored in four of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are allowing 48 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:32 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:12 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:59 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:12 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:47 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

