Will Brenden Dillon Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 14?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Brenden Dillon going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dillon stats and insights
- Dillon has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Dillon has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 23.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dillon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|20:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.