On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Alex Iafallo going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

Iafallo has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Iafallo has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:26 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 4 0 4 16:33 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:02 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:50 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:54 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:23 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

