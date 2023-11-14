In the upcoming matchup versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Adam Lowry to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Lowry stats and insights

In one of 14 games so far this season, Lowry has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Lowry has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 48 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Lowry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:26 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:43 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:25 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:45 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:52 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

