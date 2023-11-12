The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) take on the Dallas Stars (9-3-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Wild fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last game, while the Stars are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 3-5-2 while putting up 32 goals against 38 goals given up. On 35 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (14.3%).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Sunday's game.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)

Stars (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have gone 1-2-3 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 5-7-2.

In the one game this season the Wild recorded just one goal, they lost.

Minnesota has taken three points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-2-1 record).

The Wild have scored three or more goals in nine games (4-4-1, nine points).

In the four games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered four points after finishing 2-2-0.

In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 4-3-1 (nine points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Wild went 1-4-1 in those contests (three points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 15th 3.29 Goals Scored 3 20th 30th 3.93 Goals Allowed 2.46 5th 14th 31.4 Shots 29.9 22nd 22nd 32 Shots Allowed 33 27th 20th 17.31% Power Play % 10.81% 29th 31st 68.18% Penalty Kill % 93.18% 1st

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

