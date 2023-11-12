Vikings vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 10
Peruse the injury report for the Minnesota Vikings (5-4), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Vikings prepare for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM .
The Vikings are coming off of a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Saints took down the Chicago Bears 24-17 in their most recent game.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Harrison Smith
|S
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Dean Lowry
|DL
|Groin
|Doubtful
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chris Reed
|OL
|Foot
|Questionable
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Prentice
|FB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ty Summers
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quadricep
|Out
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
Vikings vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings are generating 354.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 328 total yards per game (15th-ranked).
- The Vikings rank 13th in the NFL with 22.9 points per game on offense, and they rank 17th with 21.1 points surrendered per contest on defense.
- The Vikings' pass offense has been consistently moving the chains, posting 273.4 passing yards per contest (second-best) this season. Defensively, they rank 18th by surrendering 225.4 passing yards per game.
- Minnesota's running game has been sputtering, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 81.3 rushing yards per game. It has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 102.6 rushing yards per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Vikings own a bottom-five turnover margin this season, fifth-worst at -5.
Vikings vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-145), Vikings (+120)
- Total: 41 points
