Minnesota (5-4) takes a four-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Saints favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the outing.

Vikings vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have been winning four times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have had the lead two times, have been behind three times, and have been tied four times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, been outscored one time, and tied one time in nine games this year.

In nine games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Saints have won the third quarter in six games and have tied three games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is allowing one points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Vikings' nine games this season, they have won the fourth quarter four times, lost two times, and been knotted up three times.

In nine games this season, the Saints have won the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have been leading five times (5-0 in those games), have been behind two times (0-2), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

The Saints have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in four games (1-3), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

In nine games this season, the Vikings have won the second half two times, lost four times, and tied three times.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (4-1 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (0-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in the second half.

