The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-4) on November 12, 2023 at Chase Center.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 45% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Minnesota is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fourth.

The Timberwolves score an average of 112.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 4-1.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Timberwolves averaged 0.3 more points per game at home (115.9) than on the road (115.6).

At home, the Timberwolves gave up 115 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 116.6.

The Timberwolves made more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than away (12) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (37.6%).

Timberwolves Injuries