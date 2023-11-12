Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Vikings Game – Week 10
The New Orleans Saints (5-4) visit a streaking Minnesota Vikings (5-4) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium (and best bets are available). The Vikings have won four straight games.
When is Saints vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Vikings in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 6.8 points.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 58.7%.
- The Saints have won four of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 3-3 (50%).
- This season, the Vikings have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- Minnesota has entered four games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (+2.5)
- The Saints have covered the spread only two times over nine games with a set spread.
- New Orleans has not covered the spread (0-5-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Vikings are 5-3-1 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- New Orleans and Minnesota average 3.6 more points between them than the over/under of 41 for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the over/under in this game.
- Two of the Saints' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).
- The Vikings have hit the over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).
Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|57.7
|2
|45.3
|1
Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|9
|191.9
|10
|36
|4
