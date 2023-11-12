Will Ryan Hartman light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In five of 14 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

Hartman averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.4%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:38 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 5 3 2 17:28 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 5-4 OT

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

