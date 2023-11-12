North Dakota vs. Elon November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) play the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
North Dakota vs. Elon Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Elon Top Players (2022-23)
- Sean Halloran: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Dakota vs. Elon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|65.4
|326th
|288th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|227th
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
