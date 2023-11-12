The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) play the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Dakota vs. Elon Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon Top Players (2022-23)

Sean Halloran: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota vs. Elon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 65.4 326th 288th 73.9 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 30.1 270th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.8 237th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.2 249th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.