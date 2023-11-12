The Elon Phoenix (1-1) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks shot 44.1% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.

In games North Dakota shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 8-7 overall.

The Fightin' Hawks were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Phoenix ranked 270th.

Last year, the Fightin' Hawks averaged 72.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 71.6 the Phoenix gave up.

North Dakota had a 10-5 record last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, North Dakota averaged 3.9 more points per game (73.4) than it did in road games (69.5).

In 2022-23, the Fightin' Hawks gave up 68.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 78.3.

When playing at home, North Dakota drained the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (9.1). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (34.0%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule