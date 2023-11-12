The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints are set to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Joshua Dobbs get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dobbs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joshua Dobbs score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Dobbs has run for 324 yards on 54 carries (36 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Dobbs has found the end zone on the ground in four games this year.

Joshua Dobbs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 21 30 132 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 2 Giants 21 31 228 1 0 3 41 1 Week 3 Cowboys 17 21 189 1 0 6 55 0 Week 4 @49ers 28 41 265 2 0 12 48 0 Week 5 Bengals 15 32 166 2 2 3 1 0 Week 6 @Rams 21 41 235 0 1 7 47 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 19 33 146 0 0 7 43 1 Week 8 Ravens 25 37 208 2 2 6 26 1 Week 9 @Falcons 20 30 158 2 0 7 66 1

Rep Joshua Dobbs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.