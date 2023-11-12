In one of the many exciting matchups on the Eredivisie schedule today, PEC Zwolle and PSV Eindhoven take the pitch at Philips Stadion.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Eredivisie action.

PEC Zwolle travels to play PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Game Time: 6:15 AM ET

6:15 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-1100)

PSV Eindhoven (-1100) Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+1900)

PEC Zwolle (+1900) Draw: (+1100)

(+1100) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Almere City FC vs Ajax

Ajax is on the road to match up with Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Ajax (-195)

Ajax (-195) Underdog: Almere City FC (+450)

Almere City FC (+450) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Volendam vs Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam journeys to match up with FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+110)

Sparta Rotterdam (+110) Underdog: FC Volendam (+220)

FC Volendam (+220) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar makes the trip to take on Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-190)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-190) Underdog: AZ Alkmaar (+450)

AZ Alkmaar (+450) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Utrecht vs Excelsior Rotterdam

Excelsior Rotterdam travels to play FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Utrecht (-150)

FC Utrecht (-150) Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+370)

Excelsior Rotterdam (+370) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.