After two rounds of play at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Emily Kristine Pedersen is in the lead (+400), shooting a 12-under 128.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Pelican Golf Club
  • Location: Belleair, Florida
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Best Odds to Win

Emily Kristine Pedersen

  • Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-12)
  • Odds to Win: +400

Pedersen Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -7 7 2 2nd
Round 2 65 -5 8 3 1st

Jin-young Ko

  • Tee Time: 10:45 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +600

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -7 7 0 2nd
Round 2 69 -1 5 4 39th

Minami Katsu

  • Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +900

Katsu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -7 8 1 2nd
Round 2 67 -3 5 2 14th

Maria Gabriela Lopez

  • Tee Time: 10:45 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

Lopez Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -5 6 1 11th
Round 2 67 -3 3 0 14th

Thidapa Suwannapura

  • Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

Suwannapura Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -4 4 2 17th
Round 2 65 -5 8 3 1st

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Lilia Vu 10th (-7) +1000
Alexis Thompson 13th (-6) +2000
Nelly Korda 21st (-5) +2000
Perrine Delacour 4th (-8) +2000
Wichanee Meechai 4th (-8) +3500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 13th (-6) +3500
Muni He 4th (-8) +4000
Ariya Jutanugarn 13th (-6) +4000
Charley Hull 21st (-5) +4000
Lindy Duncan 4th (-8) +4500

