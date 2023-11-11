The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) will battle in a clash of SEC foes at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17
  • Texas A&M has gone 5-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).
  • The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • This season, Mississippi State has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Aggies have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+17.5)
  • In nine Texas A&M games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 17.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Mississippi State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43)
  • Seven of Texas A&M's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 43 points.
  • In the Mississippi State's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 43.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 55 points per game, 12 points more than the point total of 43 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.3 50.3 52.5
Implied Total AVG 32.4 35.8 28.3
ATS Record 4-4-1 3-2-0 1-2-1
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.4 53.3 44.8
Implied Total AVG 31.8 34.7 26
ATS Record 2-7-0 1-5-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-3-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.