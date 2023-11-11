The Dallas Stars (8-3-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2), who have won three in a row, on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

During the last 10 contests for the Jets (6-2-2), their offense has totaled 37 goals while their defense has given up 27 goals. They have recorded 35 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (20.0%).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Jets vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Jets 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)

Jets (+100) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a record of 7-4-2 this season and are 1-2-3 in overtime games.

In the two games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.

This season the Jets scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Winnipeg has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Jets have earned 15 points in their 10 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in five games and picked up six points with a record of 3-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 5-3-2 (12 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.62 6th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.31 19th 20th 30 Shots 33.1 6th 27th 33 Shots Allowed 27.5 4th 29th 9.09% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 1st 92.68% Penalty Kill % 73.33% 24th

Jets vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

