The North Dakota State Bison (6-3) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking ninth-best in total offense (447 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (294.8 yards allowed per game). Southern Illinois' defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 272.8 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 358 total yards per game, which ranks 63rd.

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

How to Watch Week 11 Games

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

North Dakota State Southern Illinois 447 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358 (62nd) 294.8 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.8 (12th) 244 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.6 (79th) 203 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.4 (42nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State so far this season. He has 1,573 passing yards, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 486 yards (54 ypg) on 83 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has piled up 420 yards on 73 carries, scoring two times.

Zach Mathis' team-high 546 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 41 targets) with five touchdowns.

Eli Green has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 386 yards so far this campaign.

Joe Stoffel has a total of 262 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has racked up 1,979 yards on 64.9% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 99 yards with one score.

Romeir Elliott has carried the ball 55 times for 323 yards, with five touchdowns.

Lashaun Lester has been given 49 carries and totaled 288 yards with four touchdowns.

Vinson Davis paces his squad with 520 receiving yards on 41 receptions with two touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has 35 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 493 yards (54.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

D'Ante' Cox's 28 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown.

