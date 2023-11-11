The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) and the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bison Betting Records & Stats

In North Dakota State's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Bison's record against the spread last season was 15-14-0.

Creighton (15-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.4% of the time, 3.3% less often than North Dakota State (15-14-0) last year.

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.4 149.2 68.4 141.6 145.0 North Dakota State 72.8 149.2 73.2 141.6 145.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Bison's 72.8 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up.

North Dakota State went 9-10 against the spread and 12-9 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 13-18-0 North Dakota State 15-14-0 13-16-0

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton North Dakota State 13-2 Home Record 9-4 5-6 Away Record 5-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.