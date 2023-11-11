The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) face the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Information

North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 72.8 149th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 41st 34.6 Rebounds 33.5 74th 278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.5 166th 24th 15.7 Assists 11.2 319th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

