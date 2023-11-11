In the game between the North Dakota State Bison and Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Bison to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-3.2) 49.5 North Dakota State 26, Southern Illinois 23

Week 11 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have two wins against the spread this year.

One Bison game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

So far this season, the Salukis have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Salukis' six games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Bison vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 35.0 19.7 40.4 15.0 26.0 30.7 Southern Illinois 25.8 16.3 24.8 18.5 26.6 14.6

