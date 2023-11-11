North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the game between the North Dakota State Bison and Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Bison to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-3.2)
|49.5
|North Dakota State 26, Southern Illinois 23
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison have two wins against the spread this year.
- One Bison game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.
Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- So far this season, the Salukis have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Salukis' six games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.
Bison vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Dakota State
|35.0
|19.7
|40.4
|15.0
|26.0
|30.7
|Southern Illinois
|25.8
|16.3
|24.8
|18.5
|26.6
|14.6
