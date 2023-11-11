Saturday's contest that pits the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) versus the Creighton Bluejays (1-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-78 in favor of North Dakota State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 80, Creighton 78

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-2.0)

North Dakota State (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.5

North Dakota State Performance Insights

Last year North Dakota State posted 72.8 points per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 73.2 points per contest (271st-ranked).

The Bison ranked 74th in college basketball with 33.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 148th with 30.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year North Dakota State ranked 319th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.2 per game.

The Bison ranked 113th in college basketball at 11.2 turnovers per game, but they forced 8.7 turnovers per game, which ranked 0-worst in college basketball.

The Bison ranked 166th in the country with 7.5 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 209th with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

North Dakota State ranked 204th in college basketball with 7.4 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 187th with a 33.8% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots taken by North Dakota State last season, 61.4% of them were two-pointers (71.5% of the team's made baskets) and 38.6% were three-pointers (28.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.