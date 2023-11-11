The North Dakota State Bison (2-0) face the Creighton Bluejays (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. North Dakota State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-23.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-24.5) 147.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Dakota State covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Bison won their only game last year when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Creighton went 15-16-0 ATS last season.

Bluejays games hit the over 13 out of 31 times last season.

