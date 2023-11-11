Saturday's game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-1) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-56, heavily favoring Grand Canyon to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Fighting Hawks lost their most recent matchup 77-60 against Wyoming on Monday.

North Dakota vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

North Dakota vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, North Dakota 56

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Hawks had a +132 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They put up 75.3 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and allowed 71.2 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball.

With 74.8 points per game in Summit tilts, North Dakota averaged 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (75.3 PPG).

On offense, the Fighting Hawks posted 74.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.6 points per game when playing on the road.

North Dakota ceded 60.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.2 in away games.

