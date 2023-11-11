There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including a Southern Illinois Salukis taking on the North Dakota State Bison that is a must-watch for football fans in North Dakota.

College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

