Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Dakota
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including a Southern Illinois Salukis taking on the North Dakota State Bison that is a must-watch for football fans in North Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
