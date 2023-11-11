Nino Niederreiter will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars meet at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Niederreiter? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 14:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Niederreiter has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Niederreiter has a point in six of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 13 games this season, Niederreiter has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Niederreiter hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 3 10 Points 1 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.