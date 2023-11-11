Should you bet on Nino Niederreiter to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Niederreiter stats and insights

Niederreiter has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Niederreiter has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:57 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 3 3 0 16:05 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:18 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 14:37 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.