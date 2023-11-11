Nikolaj Ehlers will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars meet at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Ehlers? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In two of 13 games this season, Ehlers has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of 13 games this year, Ehlers has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Ehlers has had an assist twice this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Ehlers goes over his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ehlers has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 1 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

