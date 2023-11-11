Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Ehlers has picked up two assists on the power play.

Ehlers' shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:49 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:18 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 16:02 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

