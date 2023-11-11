Neal Pionk and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Thinking about a wager on Pionk in the Jets-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Neal Pionk vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pionk Season Stats Insights

Pionk's plus-minus this season, in 20:41 per game on the ice, is +1.

In one of 13 games this season, Pionk has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Pionk has a point in four of 13 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Pionk has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pionk has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Pionk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pionk Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 3 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.