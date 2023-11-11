Will Nate Schmidt Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 11?
Should you wager on Nate Schmidt to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmidt stats and insights
- Schmidt is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Schmidt has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Schmidt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/17/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 5-1
Jets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
