Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 11?
Will Morgan Barron light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|10:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|11:50
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.