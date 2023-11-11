Will Morgan Barron light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

  • Barron has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:09 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:55 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:07 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:32 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

