Will Morgan Barron light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:55 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:07 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:32 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

