North Carolina Central, Morgan State, Week 11 MEAC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the MEAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 11 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
- Last Game: W 38-24 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Howard
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Morgan State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ South Carolina State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th
- Last Game: L 38-24 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Howard
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Howard
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Morgan State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Delaware State
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 0-7
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
