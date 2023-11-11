Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Dallas Stars at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Prop bets for Scheifele in that upcoming Jets-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 20:44 on the ice per game.

In five of 13 games this year, Scheifele has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Scheifele has a point in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 13 games this year, Scheifele has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Scheifele hits the over on his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 3 16 Points 3 5 Goals 3 11 Assists 0

